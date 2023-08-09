Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $556,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

