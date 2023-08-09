Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 399,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 2.04. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Company Profile



Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

