Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,398 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

