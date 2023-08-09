Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,383 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.41% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.