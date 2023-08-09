Versor Investments LP Invests $262,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELF opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,653 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

