Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLIN opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

