Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 362,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares in the company, valued at $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

