Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $3,412,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

