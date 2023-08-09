Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

