Perpetual Ltd Takes $328,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 313,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

LEN opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.