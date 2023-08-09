Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,568 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HRL opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

