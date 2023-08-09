Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

