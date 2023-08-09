Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 265.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 233,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 207,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 181,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,672 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

