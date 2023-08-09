Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

