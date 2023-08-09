Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 372 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,489,381. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

