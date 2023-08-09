Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,863 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

