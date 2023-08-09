Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.51% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

