1,924 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total transaction of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,213 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

Featured Articles

