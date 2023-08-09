Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

