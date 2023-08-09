Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

