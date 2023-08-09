Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.26.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $484.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.39. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

