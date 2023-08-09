Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,705 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,151,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $341.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.40 and its 200 day moving average is $293.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $345.76.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

