Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.