Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.