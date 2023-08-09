Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,880 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

