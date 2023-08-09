1,693 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

