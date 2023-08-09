Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.