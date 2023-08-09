Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,832 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -205.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

