Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

Shares of URI stock opened at $480.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.52. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

