Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Annexon has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

