Perpetual Ltd Makes New $434,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 191,918 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

