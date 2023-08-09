Truist Financial Corp Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.
In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
