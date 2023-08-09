Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,195 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,713 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

