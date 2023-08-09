Truist Financial Corp Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.