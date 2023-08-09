13,700 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

