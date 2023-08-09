Perpetual Ltd Takes $434,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

