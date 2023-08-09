Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

