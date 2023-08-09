Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 29,923 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

IRT opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.