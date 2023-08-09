Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

