Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

