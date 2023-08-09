1,530 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $348.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.36. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.