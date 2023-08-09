Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,084 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

SO stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,761 shares of company stock worth $9,804,044 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

