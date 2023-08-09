Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Newmont by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

