Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 21,651 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

MRO stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

