Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 458,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freshpet by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,828,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.