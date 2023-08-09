6,375 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -99.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 593,590 shares of company stock worth $38,126,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

