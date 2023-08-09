Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

