Perpetual Ltd Invests $521,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

