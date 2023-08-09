Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

