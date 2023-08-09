SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

